The Kansas City Chiefs kept the train rolling on Sunday. The Chiefs dismantled the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland to remain atop the AFC standings in pursuit of their third consecutive Super Bowl and the highly coveted first-round bye in the playoff that is awarded to each conference’s first overall seed.

Unfortunately, one of Kansas City’s biggest stars didn’t have quite the showing we’ve become accustomed to seeing over the years.

Tight end Travis Kelce finished the game with only four catches and 27 yards receiving. After the game, Kelce spoke with star Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, and the two wished each other well wishes while exchanging jerseys.

#Browns Myles Garrett and #Chiefs Travis Kelce wishing each other well postgame pic.twitter.com/9L3D03SPUx — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) December 15, 2024

In light of his horrible performance in Cleveland, one eagle-eyed fan has noticed something curious about Kelce’s behavior after games this season.

“He’s been collecting too many jerseys this season…” one of these fans wrote on Twitter, thinking that Kelce is trying to get as many of his colleagues’ jerseys as he can before he retires and steps away from the sport.

This wasn’t the only fan to speculate on Kelce’s imminent retirement from football either.

“calling this right now. Travis Kelce wins Super Bowl MVP, announces his retirement & proposes to Taylor Swift,” wrote another person on Twitter.

If this is the end for Kelce, it’d be awesome to see him leave the game with his fourth Super Bowl ring.