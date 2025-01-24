Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons had one of the most perplexing offseasons last go-around. After signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a major extension, Atlanta proceeded to draft quarterback Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington in the first round of the NFL draft.

The results of the Falcons season were predictably disappointing after such a strange approach heading into the season. Atlanta finished the year 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

Now, the organization is looking at retooling its staff in an effort to get the train back on the tracks.

In pursuit of that mission, the Falcons announced a pair of official hires early on Friday.

“We have named Mike Rutenberg and Nate Ollie to the defensive coaching staff,” the organization reported from its official Twitter account.

“Jets LB coach and Texans DL coach…idk. I won’t get excited about any off-season move until it proves to make a change in game,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“New uniforms please give us something to be excited about,” one fan added, clearly looking for something to get inspired about after what he deemed to be lackluster hires.

“Who cares we will never be a good team as long as Arthur Blank is the owner,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Falcons’ defense is better suited to support Penix next season with these additions to the staff.