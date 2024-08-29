Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles helmets sit on the bench during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are widely regarded as one of the true contenders to make a run at the Super Bowl in the NFC. But unfortunately, on Thursday, the team got some news that could certainly be a huge setback on the defensive side of the ball.

During Wednesday’s practice, former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry suffered a lower leg injury, which we now know is set to be a quite serious one that will impact his availability in the regular season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bradberry’s injury involves a tendon, which will make the recovery process be anywhere from six to eight weeks.

#Eagles veteran DB James Bradberry suffered a lower leg injury during yesterday’s practice, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Although surgery is not required, the injury involves a tendon and recovery time for an injury of this nature is approximately 6-8 weeks. pic.twitter.com/GvIGxudgIr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2024

Subsequently, the injury has forced the Eagles to place Bradberry on the Injured Reserve list, which will guarantee that he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

The #Eagles placed CB/S James Bradberry on Injured Reserve, knocking him out for at least the first four games of the regular season. It’s a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/xpoDyMGjQ8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2024

It sounds like Bradberry will be back at some point for the Eagles, so it’s not exactly a worst-case scenario for the team. But it does raise questions around a defense that struggled to defend the pass as is this past season.

Last season, the Eagles’ pass defense was by far the biggest concern on their entire team, allowing the second most passing yards in all of football. With this injury to Bradberry, those struggles may not change all that much heading into the 2024-25 NFL season.

