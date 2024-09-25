Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles helmets sit on the bench during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to win in comeback fashion in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, advancing to 2-1 atop the NFC East in the process. But that doesn’t mean that Week 3 was all that positive for the team, as they suffered numerous injuries to some big stars.

Coming into the game, the Eagles were missing star wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has been a massive part of their offense since being traded to the team three years ago.

This put more pressure on No. 2 receiver DeVonta Smith, who has equally been excellent thus far in his career in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, it now looks like the team could be without both for their Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he suffered a concussion against the Saints in Week 3.

Add in an injury to perennial Pro Bowl offense tackle Lane Johnson, who also suffered a concussion in Week 3, and you have some massive injuries piling up which could impact the team’s performance on the field.

It’s still early in the week. So it is very much still possible that one or all of them may be available for the game. But on Wednesday, all three of them were listed as DNP (did not participate) on the team’s estimated injury report.

If none of these three players end up suiting up, it may be tough on quarterback Jalen Hurts and company to pick up the slack. Especially because they will be headed to Tampa Bay, who is also 2-1 on the year.

[Philadelphia Eagles on X]