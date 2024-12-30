Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have had a nightmare season by just about every account imaginable. Even when he was healthy, quarterback Deshaun Watson was arguably performing as the worst starter in the league.

After Watson went down with a nasty Achilles injury, Jameis Winston took over the starting role. Although Winston provided a spark to the offense at points, he struggled immensely with protecting the football and limiting turnovers.

The Browns then turned to young player Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and the results through two weeks have been anything but pretty.

“DTR is the worst QB I think I’ve watched since Johnny Manziel, truly a disasterclass of a player. 1 TD 10 INT’s 3 Fumbles lost 1 TD/ 13 Turnover ratio Almost impossible to be this bad,” one fan posted on Twitter.

Fans reacted to Thompson-Robinson’s struggles on social media.

“This tweet is an insult to manziel. Dtr might be the worst nfl quarterback i have seen,” one fan responded.

“Myles Garrett is gonna ask for a trade because the culture is destroyed there. Any team who’s clearly trying to tank like they are will ultimately lose more than they gain,” someone else added.

“Perfect way for your entire roster to despise the people making the decisions on their lives. Myles garret is already gone,” one person added.

“And to think their excuse for benching Winston was because he turns the ball over too much,” added one fan.

It’ll be interesting to see where Cleveland’s organization goes from here.