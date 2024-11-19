Megan Smith-USA TODAY

Ever since Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election over Kamala Harris, players throughout the NFL have appeared to celebrate his victory by using his iconic podium dance as an in-game celebration.

While the NFL does prohibit political messaging, it sounds like the league has no issue with the dance being used as a touchdown celebration.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Front Office Sports that the league has “no issue” with the celebratory dance.

“There’s no issue with a celebratory dance such as what took place yesterday or the previous week with the 49ers on November 10,” McCarthy told Front Office Sports.

The league also has no plans to dictate whether or not TV partners Fox Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, NBC Sports, and Amazon Prime Video show the celebratory dance.

“It’s up to the networks to cover them as they see fit,” McCarthy said.

Of course, the league does prohibit the display of personal and political messages on hats, uniforms, or elsewhere. Nick Bosa was recently fined for showing off his “Make America Great Again” hat to the television cameras.

However, it sounds like the Trump dance has been deemed perfectly acceptable.

Celebrations are permitted by the league as long as they are not excessive or feature violent or sexually suggestive acts.

The Trump dance clearly does not cross that line.

[Front Office Sports]