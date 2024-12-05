Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hailee Steinfeld at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

The Buffalo Bills are firing on all cylinders right now. Buffalo has won seven straight games and is the only team to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

One Bills player has admitted that there’s something “drastically” different about this year’s team, and he has a good idea of what it is.

“Our quarterback is engaged! It’s drastically different. There’s love in the air, man!” left tackle Dion Dawkins told the media.

Dion Dawkins thinks there is something drastically different about this year’s Bills team. He said it has everything to do with Josh Allen, who’s “right.” (H/t @Matt_Bove for the question) pic.twitter.com/8Xf57BksRv — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 5, 2024

Fans reacted to Dawkins’ proclamation that Allen’s engagement to actress Hailee Steinfeld has been the difference on social media.

“Dion is just great. I hope Buffalo media can hold onto him after his career and give him like a Steve Tasker role but I’m afraid we’ll lose him to the national media,” one fan said of Dawkins on Twitter, speculating on what Dawkins might do when his playing days are over.

“love how open he is with the media, wish there were more like him,” the same fan added.

“Thanks (Hailee Steinfeld) (Bills fans are) in love with you as well. Take care of our beloved QB1,” another fan added.

“So much truth to this. When you are ‘right’ physically, mentally, emotionally- good things will happen. Leaders – how do you make sure your people are ‘right’?” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what Allen and the Bills go on to accomplish this season.