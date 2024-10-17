Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on an equipment trunk during the game against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin may be tearing the franchise apart.

The Steelers are playing some of their best football since the retirement of franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger, but Tomlin seems intent on undoing all of that.

Tomlin officially announced Russell Wilson as the starter before the start of the season, but the veteran quarterback suffered a calf injury that has kept him shelved through the team’s first six games. Young, dynamic quarterback Justin Fields started in Wilson’s place and took the NFL by storm.

Fields has accounted for 10 touchdowns in route to leading Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record, tying the team with the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the division. Strangely, that doesn’t seem to be enough for Tomlin.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has reported that Tomlin is leaning towards moving Wilson back into the starting role now that he’s healthy.

“The (Steelers) plan to give Russell Wilson first-team reps in practice this week, putting him in line to make his season debut and start Sunday night against the (Jets). Pittsburgh is 4-2 with Justin Fields, but Wilson’s calf is fully healed and now he gets his shot,” Pelissero tweeted.

Not everyone in the locker room appears to agree with the decision. Safety DeShon Elliot, who is playing like an All-Pro so far this season, shared a meme of Tomlin’s face photoshopped onto Osama Bin Laden’s with the caption: Osama Bin Tomlin.

Certainly a unique choice for an IG upload from Deshon Elliot here 😂 pic.twitter.com/GxT61NG1wi — Baku 🐧 (@Mazursky8895) October 15, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking post online.

“Maybe hes saying tomlin is the bomb,” one fan said on Twitter.

“He knows he a terrorist for benching fields,” said another.

“Somebody take buddy phone lol,” a fan added.

“He’s blowing up the locker room,” someone said of Tomlin.

If Tomlin is losing the locker room this badly, it’s hard to believe he’ll be around in Pittsburgh much longer.