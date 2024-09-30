Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

The Cleveland Browns are off to a horrific start.

For the first time since Kevin Stefanski has been the head coach, the Browns are off to a 1-3 start. It’s not just Stefanski who is frustrated. Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston were seen tearing into teammate Dawand Jones after the right tackle allowed a free rusher to hit Watson on third down and one of the Browns’ drives stalled out.

Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston getting frustrated right now pic.twitter.com/tpWPtfLOy2 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 29, 2024

It’s a surprising move to see Watson blow up at one of his teammates considering he has underperformed himself to start the season. Fans online reacted to the quarterbacks letting their emotions get the best of them.

“Jameis prolly went over there tryna be a great human being giving one of his classic uplifting speeches & bruh was prolly NOT hear all that lol,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Taking direction from Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston gotta be hard though,” a fan added.

“Idk how I’d react if a sexual predator yelled at me like that lol,” another said.

“I just know Watson in the wrong,” one fan speculated.

Things are not in a good way in Cleveland. If the losses continue, it’ll be interesting to see if the organization moves on to a quarterback who can keep his composure.