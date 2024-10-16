Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

Things are not going well for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns are sitting at 1-5, good for the worst record in the league. A big part of the Browns’ struggles has been the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson has been among the worst quarterbacks in the league, but the Browns continue to trot him out as the starter week after week. Now it appears we know the truth about how other people in the organization feel about the quarterback.

“BTW….Multiple people told me that Cooper hated Watson Multiple,” a prominent Twitter account associated with the Browns tweeted after wide receiver Amari Cooper was traded from the team on Tuesday.

BTW….Multiple people told me that Cooper hated Watson Multiple — Functional Tanking 😉 (@TheKardiac_Kid) October 15, 2024

Fans reacted to the development online.

“I have heard that nobody hangs with Watson in the locker room. If we are making changes, then move Watson to third string and tell him to suck it up,’ one fan said on Twitter.

“Amari by all accounts is a good dude. He clearly couldn’t stand the sexual predator,” a fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Who doesn’t hate Watson?” someone else asked.

“Because Coop is a decent man and a productive football player. 2 things Watson wasn’t,” another person wrote.

“I don’t think anyone in that locker room likes Deshaun Watson, let alone the organization aside of Jimmy Haslem of course,” one user said.

It’s clear the Deshaun Watson experiment has been a resounding failure, it’s shocking the Browns won’t call it quits yet.