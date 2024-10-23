Aug 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, US; A general picture of a Houston Texans helmet after training camp at the Texans practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans got a gut punch on Sunday, falling to the Green Bay Packers 24-22.

While it’s not an overly alarming final score, anyone who digs further into the numbers is sure to raise their eyebrows. Star quarterback CJ Stroud finished the day 10-for-21 for only 86 yards.

Hopefully, for the Texans, Stroud’s numbers are just an aberration, but the poor play of one of his go-to receivers has been a running theme of the season. Tank Dell failed to record a single catch in the loss, a first in his NFL career.

It arguably wasn’t Dell’s worst game of the season, considering he recorded one catch for a loss of three yards in Week Two.

On the year Dell has yet to reach 200 yards receiving. Concerns are growing that he’ll never be the same receiver after his season ended with a broken leg last year. Not everyone has given up on the young receiver though.

According to Click 2 Houston, head coach DeMeco Ryan spoke about his floundering receiver.

“With Tank, he just has to keep going,” Ryans said. “I believe in Tank, believe he’ll be able to make some big-time explosive plays for us. He just has to keep going and he will do that. I have all the faith in Tank.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Dell can recover his form from last season, or if his NFL career figures to be a short one.

