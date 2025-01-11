Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

As the NFL coaching carousel continues, it sounds like Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has his set his sights on one of the open positions.

Las Vegas Raiders beat writer Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Saturday that Sanders has expressed interest in the Raiders’ head coaching vacancy, citing an anonymous source close to the situation.

“He has a very strong interest in the job,” the source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Bonsignore added that one of Sanders’ associates contacted the Raiders on behalf of Sanders to express his interest in the position.

However, it remains unclear whether the Raiders share a mutual interest or are considering Sanders as a candidate. However, it is worth noting that Sanders has a long-standing relationship with Tom Brady, a part owner of the Raiders who is currently involved in the team’s coaching search.

This development stands in contrast to Sanders’ previous remarks regarding a potential NFL coaching move.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Sanders stated that he would only entertain the idea of coaching in the NFL if it involved coaching his sons at the professional level.

“The only way I would consider, is to coach my sons,” he told GMA, referencing both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders according to On3. “Not son. Sons.”

Needless to say, this whole situation led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Sanders not my favorite choice. But gotta believe one of Sanders selling points is that Shedeur will refuse to sign with any other team that drafts him. Guarantees Raiders fix their QB situation,” one person wrote on X.

“Forget it, what has he won in college, nothing. When it mattered they got smoked at Colorado,” someone else added.

“I live in Denver. Local radio was talking about this earlier this week. Deion has had a new contract from CU on his desk for a bit that’s unsigned. Whether it’s the LV job or a bigger college gig he seems to be waiting on something,” one fan said.

“Wouldnt surprise me if he got the Raiders job. It has always been about his kids. He havent signed that extension for a reason. He’s keeping his options open,” someone else added.

“Don’t hate Deion but he brings a carnival show. Not maybe what the Raiders need,” another person added.

It remains to be seen whether this situation will develop further.