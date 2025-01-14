The Dallas Cowboys need a head coach candidate after the organization and head coach Mike McCarthy mutually parted ways on Monday. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones released a formal statement on the shocking decision to move on after a season of standing by McCarthy.
“Throughout Mike McCarthy’s tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done,” said Jones, per Dallas’ official website.
“That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike’s qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being. I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure. Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction,” Jones went on.
“I thank Mike and wish him, his wife Jessica and their family the best. They have been a wonderful part of our community here.”
Shortly after the McCarthy news broke, it was reported that the NFL was requiring Jones and the Cowboys to undergo inclusivity training before making their next hire.
“Jerry Jones and other members of the Cowboys decision-making group must take mandatory inclusive hiring training before beginning their head-coach search,” reported CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.
Now, in the wake of the NFL’s push towards inclusivity, and the organization’s shared history with one former legend on the field, it appears the perfect candidate is emerging.
“Sources: (Cowboys) owner Jerry Jones has spoken with Colorado HC Deion Sanders about the team’s head coaching vacancy, and discussions are expected to continue regarding the possibility of him becoming the next head coach in Dallas.
“Coach Prime is considered a top candidate, though the Cowboys plan to interview other candidates as part of the process, per team sources,” reported FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz on Monday night.
Schultz then gave a follow-up to the situation.
“Jerry Jones and Deion Sanders have spoken, and while a formal interview hasn’t been scheduled yet, there is mutual interest. My understanding is that the two are going to stay in contact on this.”
Sources: Jerry Jones and Deion Sanders have spoken, and while a formal interview hasn’t been scheduled yet, there is mutual interest.
