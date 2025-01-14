Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Monday night, news broke that the Dallas Cowboys were in talks with Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders about their head coaching vacancy. And Sanders confirmed that news.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones and Sanders spoke Monday and are expected to continue their dialogue, though a formal interview has not yet been scheduled.

On Monday night, Sanders himself confirmed these talks to Schefter. Sanders indicated that it was a pleasant and “intriguing” conversation, but he is still happy leading the Colorado Buffaloes.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Deion Sanders told ESPN on Monday night Adam Schefter.

“I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Sanders, of course, has strong ties to the Cowboys organization, playing for the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999, helping lead the team to the Super Bowl XXX title.

It’s not clear how these talks will progress between the Cowboys and Sanders, but it is clear that the two sides are at least in ongoing contact.