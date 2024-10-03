Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams is reportedly on the trade block, and it sounds like there is one place where he wants to land.

According to a report from NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, it seems that Davante Adams is “focused on engineering a trade” to the New York Jets where he would join his former teammate Aaron Rodgers

“Teams involved Davante Adams’ market have become convinced the Raiders star is focused on engineering a trade to the Jets. The Bills and Steelers are among those who’ve inquired with Vegas on Adams, per sources,” Breer said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Adams spent his first eight seasons catching passes from Aaron Rodgers during their time together with the Green Bay Packers.

It sounds like Adams is now trying to reunite with his former teammate.

Obviously this is some pretty significant news, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“All that just for old man Rodgers to retire next year,” one fan wrote on X.

“Its the only team he knows the playbook, where else would he go mid season and take off,” another fan wrote.

“Wants to go to the Jets just to miss out on the playoffs, only difference is he’ll be on the East coast,” another fan added.

“Don’t know why people are surprised,” another fan said.

“Didn’t learn his lesson last time about making decisions based on friendships with QBs huh?” another fan chimed in.

“It’s always been the Jets” another fan quipped.

We’ll have to see whether or not the two sides can pull off the trade.

