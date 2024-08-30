Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have become accustomed to heavy fan support even during training camp. But this year, there were far fewer fans in the stands to support the team. And it sounds like the team’s leadership knows exactly why.

During a recent interview, Dallas Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones admitted the brutal truth that the lack of success in the playoffs has led to that very visible decline in fan support.

“We all know what the issue is here,” Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Our [lack of] success in the postseason. We haven’t had it. We know that. Our fans know that. Everybody knows it. These players know it. [Coach] Mike [McCarthy] knows it. His staff knows it. That’s the elephant in the room. We got to go take the next step and we haven’t done that, and until we do it there will be frustration.”

Cowboys executive V.P. Stephen Jones seemed to agree with this assessment.

“At the end of the day, this is all about, as Jerry said, that last game,” Stephen Jones told Watkins. “It’s our postseason success. No one is more frustrated than we are and they wouldn’t be great fans if they weren’t frustrated, with the [lack] of success we had in the postseason. It’s been duly respected in terms of what their frustration is. The good news is you don’t want them not to care. And they do care.”

Now, it will be up to them to help spark a change.

