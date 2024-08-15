Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys remain in a contract dispute with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as he continues to hold out from training camp in search of a new deal. But it sounds like the Cowboys are optimistic they can get a deal done that keeps their star in Dallas.

This week, Dallas Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered a bit of an update on the situation.

“We’re conscientiously working to get something done,” Jones said after Wednesday’s joint practice with the Rams according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com.

He also sent a pretty clear message of optimism to Lamb as he indicated that he does believe the two sides will get something done considering the Cowboys want to keep Lamb and Lamb wants to remain in Dallas.

“We obviously do this because of how bad we want to be together,” Jones said. “I know he wants to be a Dallas Cowboy and we want him to be a Dallas Cowboy, so I don’t flare too much when we see something that might be taken the wrong way, I really don’t.”

We’ll have to see how this whole situation plays out over the next few days and weeks.

