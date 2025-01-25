Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have been hard on the hunt for the next guy to lead the franchise. 2024 was an extremely frustrating year for Dallas, as injuries to their stars completely derailed any momentum the Boys tried to build over the season.

Despite their struggles, team owner and President Jerry Jones reaffirmed his support for head coach Mike McCarthy as the year unfolded, despite media and fans calling for the coach’s job throughout the campaign.

That’s why the football world was shocked when McCarthy and the organization decided to mutually part ways after contract negotiations failed to develop meaningfully.

After McCarthy’s departure, former Cowboys star Deion Sanders was linked to the job. Although Sanders confirmed that he’d been in talks with Jones about the head coaching job, he ultimately reaffirmed his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

Now, the Cowboys finally have their next leader according to one prominent league insider.

“Cowboys are hiring offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, Jerry Jones tells ESPN. ‘Brian Schottenheimer is known as a career assistant,’ Jones said.

‘He ain’t Brian no more. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys,'” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday evening.

Cowboys are hiring offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, Jerrry Jones tells ESPN. “Brian Schottenheimer is known as a career assistant,” Jones said. “He ain’t Brian no more. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.” pic.twitter.com/JtGoltP1mC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2025

It’ll be interesting to see how Schotenheimer does with such a high-profile job as his first foray as a head coach.