Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly open to trading star wide receiver Davante Adams, but it sounds like there is one team that has already ruled out the possibility of adding him: the Dallas Cowboys.

According to a report from Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Cowboys are not interested in trading for Davante Adams.

“The team isn’t looking for another No. 1 receiver after giving CeeDee Lamb a four-year, $136 million extension in August. Adams still is owed $13.5 million of his $17.5 million salary and bonuses for this season. He is under contract through 2026, but his salaries the next two seasons jump to $35.640 million and $36.640 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively, though he has no guaranteed money remaining after this season,” Williams wrote for Pro Football Talk this week.

“Adams likely would have to agree to a restructured contract to facilitate a trade, but he could turn out to be a one-year rental, and with the Cowboys’ injuries on defense, they are longshot contenders this season.”

Needless to say, this report led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“The defense is so bad it wouldn’t matter anyway. No running game on offense either,” a fan said in a post on X.

“This translates to ‘the cowboys have no interest in winning. Regular and postseason'” a fan added.

“Jerry is so cheap,” another fan said.

“Absolutely insane. Cowboys might not win 7 games at this rate,” another fan chimed in.

“Just like they have no interest in winning a Super Bowl. Same circus different clowns,” another fan added.

“I don’t think it’s often you see a team come out and say they’re not interested in trading for a player. Super Cowboys thing to do,” another fan said.

Clearly, fans were not happy about this news.

[Pro Football Talk]