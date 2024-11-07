Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

When Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, it was not initially expected to be serious. But that has obviously changed.

After the game, Dak Prescott himself indicated that he planned to play in this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, saying it would take “a lot” for him to miss the game.

Unfortunately, Prescott has already been ruled out for this week’s game and it sounds like he might miss quite some time.

During a press conference this week, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the severity of Prescott’s injury, saying that it is “obviously a serious injury.”

“He’s still going through the process,” McCarthy said Thursday according to Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press.

“I visited with him again this morning on it,” McCarthy continued. “He’s still collecting information, different opinions, and that will continue through next week. But he’s here every day.”

The Cowboys have obviously already ruled him out for this week’s game and have indicated that he will likely be placed on Injured Reserve.

But McCarthy indicated that he is still trying to return to the team this season.

“I think that would be his goal,” McCarthy said. “I know he wants to keep playing, but I think it’s important to go through the process and gather all of the information. This is obviously a serious injury.”

We’ll have to see whether or not Prescott is able to return this season.

