Star quarterback Dak Prescott is heading into the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and is set to become a free agent next offseason if he does not sign a new deal with the team before then. But as the team prepares for the upcoming season, it sounds like there has been at least conversations about a new contract for the star quarterback.

During a recent press conference, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott revealed that there have been positive talks between him and the Dallas Cowboys and that he has “a lot of confidence” in his agents and the Cowboys front office “getting things done.”

“Good conversations are going on,” Prescott said according to Patrik Walker of the Dallas Cowboys team website. “Lots of good things are going on there. I’ve got a lot of confidence in my guys and these guys in getting things done.”

It’s worth noting that even though Prescott is obviously seeking a new contract from the Cowboys, that has not stopped him from reporting to training camp, unlike star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb who is holding out from training camp in search of a new contract from the team.

