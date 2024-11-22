Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Sitting at 3-7 on the season, the Dallas Cowboys certainly didn’t need any more outside noise around the organization than they already have. But that is exactly what they got when it came to star edge rusher Micah Parsons recently talking about the job security of head coach Mike McCarthy.

Following the team’s Week 10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Parsons detailed that he think McCarthy can “leave and go wherever he wants”, adding that he believes that more sympathy for his veteran teammates than McCarthy about the team’s struggles.

“That’s above my pay grade, about if Mike’s coaching again next year,” Parsons told reporters after the Cowboys’ 34-6 loss. All coaching aside, Mike can leave and go wherever he wants. Guys I kind of feel bad for is guys like [guard] Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year, on their way out, because that’s who I wanted to hold the trophy for.

“You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. So those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for.”

Parsons cleared the air about his comments on Thursday, making it clear that he didn’t mean any disrespect toward McCarthy with his comments.

“Obviously no disrespect to McCarthy’s career and what he’s made for himself as one of the most winningest coaches,” Parsons said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I could have done better. I was angry, and I just didn’t finish, and I wasn’t as thoughtful as I usually am. I didn’t think people would take that context the way it was. That’s on me. I lost [the game]. I didn’t want to finish, and I wanted to hurry up out of the locker room. Next time, I will be very careful about what I say. So that’s my apologies.”

Obviously, Parsons’ comments were going to get blown out of context given the fact that McCarthy is seemingly on the hot seat due to the team’s struggles.

The best cure to this of course for both McCarthy and Parsons is to get back on the right path, which they will try and do in their Week 12 game against the Washington Commanders.

[ESPN]