The Dallas Cowboys got a much-needed win on Thursday night against the New York Giants, but it was a costly win.

Prominent league insider confirmed on Friday that the Cowboys’ star pass rusher, Micah Parsons, suffered a high ankle sprain in the game. High ankle sprains tend to be severe, and Dallas could be without its star until after the team’s Week 7 bye.

Losing a player of Parsons’ caliber is devastating enough, but Friday’s bad news didn’t stop there for the Cowboys. Not long after reporting on Parsons’ injury, another insider had another tough update for Dallas’ defense.

Tom Pelissero took to Twitter to confirm that defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is likely to miss multiple weeks due to a foot injury that he suffered in Thursday’s contest.

There are enormous blows to Dallas’ chances over the next couple of weeks, and fans took to social media to voice their disappointment.

This couldn’t happen at a worse time for the Cowboys, whose next game is against the currently undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. It’ll be interesting to see if Dallas can adapt to the injuries and stay competitive in the always-tight NFC East.