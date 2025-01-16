Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The talk of the NFL football coaching landscape has been the reports that Deion Sanders has been in open conversation with Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones about their head coaching vacancy.

After the initial reports surfaced, Sanders released a statement detailing how happy he was with the Colorado Buffaloes and the program he is building there. However, it appears that after some coercing from the people around him, Sanders has had a change of heart.

“Regarding Deion Sanders: I’m being told that he would almost certainly accept if Jerry Jones offers to make him the next (Cowboys) head coach, that those around him are encouraging him to pursue it and that Jones is enamored with the idea,” reported Cowboys insider Ed Werder on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“If Deion goes to the NFL right now, that has to crush the Colorado team. They’d probably lost a huge number of their guys into the portal, and there are only so many portal guys remaining at the moment,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Two of the biggest egos in sports… what could possibly go wrong?” one fan asked sarcastically.

“A win for the Cowboys if they hire Coach Sanders. He knows the culture, he knows the NFL, he knows winning, and players will respect him, one fan added.

“Genuine question. If he becomes the coach. Could Sheduer just refuse to play for any team but the cowboys? And so no one drafts him until cowboys selection?” one fan wanted to know.

“Best Marketing move ever … I question the football move though. Maybe a few more years of experience and he’s really helping those players in CO off the field,” wrote someone else.

“Deion Sanders taking the Cowboys job would be the most covered sports coaching job in history,” added one fan.

Now that he’s ready to accept, it’ll be interesting to see if Jones extends the offer.