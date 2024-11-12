Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are off to a stronger start than many expected, but there’s new information that further contextualizes their season to this point, and makes things seem like maybe it’s all been smoke and mirrors.

The Commanders, led by electric rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, dropped to 7-3 on the season after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. As great as 7-3 is, especially considering the low expectations most people had for Washington coming into the season, it’s worth noting who the team’s seven wins have come against.

“The Commanders against teams under .500: 7-0 They against teams over .500: 0-3,” as revealed in a now-viral tweet.

The tweet isn’t fully accurate as the Commders lost to the Arizona Cardinals (6-4) and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6), but scouring through Washington’s schedule does show that the team appears to be beating up on the dregs of the league more than getting quality wins. Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Bad argument. We automatically get a garbage New York team twice a year. Skews the stat,” one fan added.

“Played well against the Ravens and Steelers,” one desperate fan added.

“Bears were over 500 at time of win,” said another particularly desperate fan.

“Woah.. are you saying the new Commanders are the old Cowboys??” one fan wanted to know.

It’ll be interesting to see if this comes back to haunt the Commanders should they make the playoffs.