Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has brought hope to the organization for perhaps the first time since Robert Griffin III starred for the organization. And ironically, Daniels broke Griffin III’s rookie quarterback record in a truly terrific outing to secure a postseason spot for the Commanders.

Daniels has proven to be an incredibly accurate downfield passer. But what sets Daniels apart from some of his peers in the 2024 NFL Draft class is his ability to keep defenses on their toes with his ability as a runner.

In the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons, Daniels was dynamic as a rusher, recording 127 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

As a result, Daniels broke the NFL rookie record for the most rushing yards in a rookie season, a record previously held by Griffin III.

As impressive as this record is for Daniels, there were far more important matters at hand for Daniels and the Commanders on Sunday night.

With a win, Daniels and the Commanders would clinch a postseason birth, the first time the organization has made it to the playoffs since the 2020-21 season.

The game was a back-and-forth affair. But ultimately, Daniels would clinch the win and a playoff birth in overtime when he found Zach Ertz on a game-winning touchdown.

DANIELS TO ERTZ THE @COMMANDERS ARE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS! pic.twitter.com/OzzGe0upei — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024

Clearly, Daniels appears to be the future for not only the Commanders but for the entire NFL at the quarterback position.

The Commanders are very clearly ahead of schedule in terms of reaching the postseason in Daniels’ first year in the NFL. Very few Commanders fans had many expectations for the season leading into the year.

Daniels has clearly changed life for Commanders fans. And now, the fanbase can perhaps finally move on from someone like Robert Griffin III since they never truly got the proper sendoff due to his career-altering injury.

