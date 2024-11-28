Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a massive fully guaranteed deal ahead of the 2022 NFL season, but things have not exactly worked out well with him at starting quarterback, and it sounds like the Browns could have a new full-time starter if they decided to go that direction.

After Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury this year, Jameis Winston stepped in to become the team’s new starter.

Winston has performed quite well, leading the team to two wins in his four starts. And when asked if he would like to remain with the Browns past this season, he made it clear that he would certainly be willing.

“Of course,” Winston told reporters according to Pro Football Talk. “In terms of my family — when I think about my family, I think about moving my kids, my wife having to find new friends. I think anytime where you’re able to solidify a role and a place and play good at that place, you like to be home. However, that’s out of my control. Again, my focus is on, ‘One play at a time’ . . . and just stacking it up day after day after day.”

Winston signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns before the start of the 2024 season, leaving his status for 2024 a bit in flux.

But it sounds like he’d like to stay if the Browns want to keep him.

“I’ve truly embraced this city,” Winston said. “I love the hard-nosed [attitude]. I love the beautiful trees, three months out the year. Everywhere I go, I always talk about, when I have my introductory [press conference], I talk about, ‘I’m grateful’. And it’s as simple as that. Man, I’m grateful for the fans challenging me. I’m grateful for the fans lifting me up. I’m grateful for you all challenging me and lifting me up, man. It’s a process that I really take to heart because I feel like all of us are in this together, and that’s just how I approach it.”

The Browns obviously still owe Watson a lot of money on his massive contract which could make it difficult to part ways with him and allow Winston to start.

However, it is quite clear that Winston would like nothing more than to remain the starter in Cleveland, and there’s also a chance that Watson’s rehabilitation process sidelines him into next season.

Needless to say, it’s entirely possible that Winston could be the team’s new starting quarterback going forward.

