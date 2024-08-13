Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

As he prepares for his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, Mike Hall Jr. finds himself in legal trouble.

According to Cleveland.com, the former Ohio State star was arrested and charged with a single count of domestic violence on Tuesday. The 21-year-old Hall reportedly pled not guilty to the charge at an arraignment.

The incident in question reportedly took place on Monday night. The Cleveland native is accused of shoving his fiancée, dragging her down a driveway and threatening her while holding a gun to her head following an argument regarding the woman’s daughter.

Per Cleveland.com:

Hall yelled at his fiancée, demanded she leave and threw her belongings outside the home, according to the police report. He shoved her toward the front door and the woman sat on the floor, not wanting to leave, according to police. Hall dragged her by the feet out of the door and down the driveway, police said. The woman suffered scrapes on her arm, police reports said. Hall screamed at her again after the woman went back inside, police said. Hall pushed her into a door and raised his fist, but didn’t hit her after she pleaded with him, saying “The kids. The kids. The kids,” according to the police report. Hall pushed his fiancée up the stairs toward their second-floor bedroom, telling her to get her belongings and leave, according to police. The fiancée refused and Hall punched a hole in the bedroom door, prompting her to hide in the closet, the report said. Hall continued throwing his fiancée’s belongings outside, the police report said. The woman tried to leave the house but Hall followed her into another room. He grabbed a handgun, put it to her temple and threatened to kill her, according to the police report. “I will f—–g end it all. I don’t care,” Hall said, according to the police report.

The Browns selected Hall in the second round (No. 54 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. The team has released a statement saying it is aware of the allegations against the two-time third-team All-Big Ten selection.

