The Cincinnati Bengals are having a nightmare of a season. Despite extraordinary levels of production this season from quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday dropped the team to 4-8 on the year.

Now, there’s new context on just how remarkable the Bengals’ disappointing season has been.

“After Sunday’s 44-38 loss, the Bengals are 2-4 when scoring 33 or more points this season. The rest of the NFL is 52-1 when scoring 33 or more points this season,” reported Pro Football Talk on Monday.

Fans reacted on social media to the brutal news that Cincinnati is in a class of its own when it comes to losing games.

“They have maxed out on the Zach Taylor era. They must learn not to drag this like they with Marvin Lewis,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Seems like a defensive issue lol,” added one especially perceptive fan.

“It feels like they’re never in these games though. Garbage time points,” one fan added.

“Sheeeeeeesh what a run of bad luck,” added another fan.

While the Bengals aren’t known for making rash decisions when it comes to their coaching staff, It’ll be interesting if this season has been brutal enough to bring a premature end to the Zac Taylor era.

