The Kansas City Chiefs conclude their regular season against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, but don’t expect to see many star players on the field – and that includes Travis Kelce.

Heading into the game, the Kansas City Chiefs have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs. As a result, it does not sound like they are planning to play many starters against the Broncos on Sunday.

On Friday, the Chiefs released their injury report and it listed several players as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game, including Travis Kelce.

“Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes, Trent McDuffie, Nick Bolton, Kareem Hunt, George Karlaftis, Travis Kelce, Justin Reid, and Drue Tranquill are doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Isiah Pacheco, Jawaan Taylor, Mecole Hardman, and Jaylen Watson are out,” the Chiefs announced on Friday.

While some of those players are dealing with injuries, Kelce’s injury designation was simply a “coach’s decision.”

Kelce might be having a down year by his standards with the worst statistical season of his entire career, but he is still an integral part of the team’s offense and it’s clear that the team wants to keep him healthy for a postseason run.

The Chiefs have already clinched the best record in the AFC regardless of the result of Sunday’s game. As a result, they will have a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Kansas City is going for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship this year after winning the previous two titles.

It’s going to be a long and hard road through the playoffs, but it sounds like the Chiefs are already preparing for it.

