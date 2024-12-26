Dec 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball during the second half against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys caused a stir on Thursday afternoon with an admittedly responsible decision. With their season virtually over, the Cowboys decided to shut star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb down.

Lamb was in the midst of another top-flight season in Dallas. The Cowboys wide receiver and former first-round pick had 101 receptions, 1,164 yards, and six receiving touchdowns through Christmas Day.

But amid a shoulder injury, the Cowboys are being cautious about their star player.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Thursday afternoon.

Cowboys are shutting down WR CeeDee Lamb for the remainder of the season due to his shoulder injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2024

“Cowboys are shutting down WR CeeDee Lamb for the remainder of the season due to his shoulder injury,” Schefter wrote on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

The Cowboys didn’t make the NFL Playoffs this year. Given the team’s recent performances, their fans may be spared of something this year. But that’s not exactly why we’re here.

Dallas’ decision had some unintended consequences. Fantasy football owners in the midst of their championship runs would have liked to have Lamb on the field to help them win their championship rounds.

But the Cowboys said “No” to Lamb playing in Week 17 and 18. Because of that, fantasy football owners don’t have much of a choice. Some were in despair after learning the news.

I mean, they should…

However, isn’t this just lovely news for my fantasy ship chances 🙃🙃🙃🙃 https://t.co/L1huhHbicX — J Wills (@ChillJDub) December 26, 2024

Dang! Championship CeeDee is no more. https://t.co/T22osXz4Rw — Jason Moore (@jasonffl) December 26, 2024

Lamb is on 4/5 of my teams in the championship…. https://t.co/RldJDdNkU4 — Kent Weyrauch (@KentWeyrauch) December 26, 2024

It’s safe to say that these fans aren’t on the good side of the Cowboys right now. A brutal turn of events, for sure.

