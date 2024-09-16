Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like Bryce Young will no longer be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Carolina Panthers head coach Danny Canales has decided to bench Bryce Young and start veteran quarterback Andy Dalton instead.

“Sources: The #Panthers are benching former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and starting veteran Andy Dalton beginning this week,” Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Coach Dave Canales has repeatedly said ‘Bryce is our quarterback.’ But with the season quickly slipping away, Canales decided to make a change,” Pelissero continued.

Bryce Young was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft, but has struggled throughout his young career.

Young is completing just 55 percent of his passes so far this season and has thrown three interceptions compared to zero touchdowns.

During his rookie season, Young completed just 59 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Perhaps most importantly, however, Young has not successfully led the team to victory.

In Young’s 18 games as a starter, Young has led the team to just two wins, posting a 2-16 record.

We’ll have to see how Dalton performs in his place.

[Tom Pelissero]