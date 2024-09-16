Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It’s early in the 2024 NFL season, and many things could change, but as of now, the Carolina Panthers appear to be the league’s runaway worst team.

The Panthers failed to look competitive in a 26-3 destruction at home at the hands of Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Worse for Panthers fans was another dismal performance from quarterback Bryce Young, the former No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young completed 18 of his 26 passes (69.2% completion rate) for 84 yards and an interception. His longest pass of the day went for 12 yards.

Afterward, when asked about his confidence, Young deflected to his faith in God.

Bryce Young says he is very blessed and grateful for the challenge.

“God does everything for a reason so I have all the faith in him.” pic.twitter.com/W8FaD8r2wx — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) September 15, 2024

Through two games this season, Young has completed 31 of his 56 pass attempts (55.4% completion rate) for 245 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions.

His longest completion of the season is a 35-yard pass.

The NFL world was quick to react, with many proclaiming that this would be the end of Young’s career if he didn’t turn it around quick.

You can just tell by the constant arm rubbing, looking down and just general lack of conviction in his tone that his confidence is in the absolute mud. Hope I’m wrong but I think he’s cooked https://t.co/PW4JWitnpK — Jimmer (@_jimmer96) September 15, 2024

The Panthers should bench Bryce Young but not just because he is playing bad. His body language reveals a player that’s genuinely anxious with no confidence. Sometimes taking a step back on the bench isn’t a bad thing. He is in a tough spot. https://t.co/vfsTU662Rq — Alechi (@23Alechi) September 16, 2024

Why does Bryce always rub his arms in the interview? I think it’s a sign of insecurity! https://t.co/lOn0sobBvy — Jeff Moore 🏈🏀⚾️🎾⛳️🏒 (@jmooremeister) September 15, 2024

This seemingly awesome kid should not be the avatar of Panthers suckitude. It’s this gomer. It’s been this gomer from the start https://t.co/J3e3MGf6pC pic.twitter.com/ggJZtbEdfo — Mark Armstrong (@MarkPArmstrong) September 16, 2024

Sunday’s game moved the Chargers to 2-0 and the Panthers to 0-2.

The Panthers are next in action this Sunday when they travel to Nevada to face the 1-1 Las Vegas Raiders.

Multiple oddsmakers opened Week 3 betting with the Raiders favored by seven points.