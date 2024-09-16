Bryce Young Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
It’s early in the 2024 NFL season, and many things could change, but as of now, the Carolina Panthers appear to be the league’s runaway worst team.

The Panthers failed to look competitive in a 26-3 destruction at home at the hands of Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Worse for Panthers fans was another dismal performance from quarterback Bryce Young, the former No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young completed 18 of his 26 passes (69.2% completion rate) for 84 yards and an interception. His longest pass of the day went for 12 yards.

Afterward, when asked about his confidence, Young deflected to his faith in God.

 

Through two games this season, Young has completed 31 of his 56 pass attempts (55.4% completion rate) for 245 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions.

His longest completion of the season is a 35-yard pass.

The NFL world was quick to react, with many proclaiming that this would be the end of Young’s career if he didn’t turn it around quick.

Sunday’s game moved the Chargers to 2-0 and the Panthers to 0-2.

The Panthers are next in action this Sunday when they travel to Nevada to face the 1-1 Las Vegas Raiders.

Multiple oddsmakers opened Week 3 betting with the Raiders favored by seven points.

