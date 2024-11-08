Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This season for the Cleveland Browns has been a disaster no matter how you dice it,

The Browns are sitting at 2-7, and are dealing with major uncertainty around quarterback Deshaun Watson after he went down with an Achilles injury this season, one in which he was arguably the worst starter in the league while commanding his fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Now a shocking statistic has added further context to just how brutal this season has been on Lake Erie.

“The (Browns) are the only team in the NFL with more punt yards than total offensive yards this season. Corey Bojorquez: 2,600 punt yards Browns offense: 2,470 yards,” revealed a Cleveland-based media member on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the brutal statistic online.

“In our defense, Bojorquez is the best punter in the NFL,” one fan said on Twitter.

“The expansion team has had 42 starting QB’s, 10 coaches & 9 GM’s since they rebooted the team in ‘99,” one fan added, noting just how little consistency the franchise has had as of late.

“Unfortunately, these are always the types of records the Browns set,” one fan added.

“Iowa would be so proud of us,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Cleveland makes major changes in the offseason, or if they subject their fans to another miserable season.