Following the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski was adamant that Deshaun Watson would remain his team’s starting quarterback.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the two-time NFL Coach of the Year stood by his decision, reiterating that the Browns haven’t even considered benching Watson.

“No,” Stefanski said definitively when asked if it’s something the franchise has even thought about.

Cleveland’s decision to stand by Watson comes amid a disappointing 1-4 start to the 2024 campaign. While the Browns have endured plenty of injuries, their quarterback play has been considered by many to be the primary reason for their lackluster offense, which ranks last in the NFL in several statistical categories.

That includes yardage, which Cleveland’s offense averaging just 239.4 yards per game. The Browns also rank 30th in scoring and have yet to score more than 17 points in any of their first five games of the season.

Yet despite Watson having looked like a shell of his former self since Cleveland acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in 2022, the Browns have consistently stood by the former Clemson star. As such, he’ll be their starting quarterback on Sunday when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

