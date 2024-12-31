Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are scrambling for answers heading into next season, which they hope is much more successful than this one, not that it’s an especially high bar to clear.

The Browns are on their third starting quarterback of what’s been a nightmare of a season. Unfortunately, it’s hard to argue that Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been an improvement over Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston in his two starts.

Now, it looks like the Browns may want to get a look at another quarterback on the roster. According to Pro Football Talk, the Browns are considering playing Bailey Zappe in Saturday’s season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Browns may play both Bailey Zappe, Dorian Thompson-Robinson in season finale,” PFT reported on Tuesday.

Browns may play both Bailey Zappe, Dorian Thompson-Robinson in season finale. https://t.co/hPUOQgyTtg — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 31, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“This oughta keep Ravens defensive coaches up at night preparing for these two,” one fan wrote sarcastically on Twitter.

“This is why Kevin Stefanski has 2 more Coach of the Year Awards than Chuck Noll,” another fan added.

“They are doing everything possible to get #1 pick,” added another fan.

“Line will be Ravens -25 before the game starts,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Zappe turns himself into a contender for the starting job next season.