The Denver Broncos will have a new starting quarterback this season after parting ways with Russell Wilson this offseason. And as rookie quarterback Bo Nix competes for that role, it sounds like he understands that decision is out of his hands.

Bo Nix is competing with veteran quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting role this offseason. But when asked whether or not he feels that he earned the starting role this preseason, he offered his reaction to the upcoming decision as he made it clear that it’s not his decision to make.

“That’s not for me to decide,” Nix said according to Pro Football Talk.

That said, Nix is happy with the way that he has performed and has grown comfortable in the offense.

“Especially tonight, I came out here and was very comfortable with the first few plays that were called,” Nix said. “They were kind of keeping it within my comfort level, and that’s huge, especially for someone who’s trying to get in there and execute. You want to run plays that you feel comfortable with, and that’s what coach Payton was calling tonight.

“We do a good job of practicing throughout the week and making sure we’re prepared for those plays. Yes, I messed up a few tonight and there will always be those that you mess up, but you definitely want to execute more than you mess up. That’s what we were able to do tonight.”

We’ll have to see whether or not Nix does indeed win the job.

