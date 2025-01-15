Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the game of the weekend when they’ll host the Baltimore Ravens for the divisional round of the playoffs. The game is set to feature the two frontrunners for MVP this season, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

However, in the wake of the massive matchup, the Bills are making sure they’re prepared for Jackson’s electric ability.

“The (Bills) have signed former (Ravens) QB Anthony Brown to the practice squad, likely intending to use him as their scout team Lamar Jackson ahead of Sunday’s game,” reported NFL insider Ari Meirov on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the news that Jackson’s dynamic ability forced the Bills to make a signing in preparation on social media.

“Unless you sign Lamar yourself… You will NEVER be able to recreate what Lamar can do or emulate his influence on the field, one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Hasn’t played for or practiced with ravens for two seasons. Never played under Monkon. Not concerned about this at all,” added one Ravens fan.

“Nothing like gaining some intel on your opponent! Smart move. I sure hope it pays off!” one fan added.

“Now they just need a dump truck to simulate Henry,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if the signing ends up paying off for Buffalo.