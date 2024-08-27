Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Gable Steveson (61) prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Former WWE superstar Gable Steveson was brought on by the Buffalo Bills this offseason as a developmental player with loads of athleticism. However, Steveson’s time in the NFL, at least for the time being, has come to an end.

Steveson is perhaps best known to the general public for his time in the WWE, which started in 2021 and lasted until his release this May. He was also notably an Olympic gold medalist wrestler in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

With zero football experience, his chances of making an NFL roster were very obviously slim regardless of his obvious supreme athleticism.

On Tuesday ahead of the mandatory cuts down to a 53-man roster, the Bills made the decision most expected, waiving the former gold medalist on the final day of cuts.

The Bills made the following roster moves ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cdi5LBsXZH — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 27, 2024

Steveson played in all three preseason games at defensive tackle for the Bills, recording three tackles and a pair of quarterback hits. At the end of the day, the stats are solid but nothing that was intriguing enough to give him a roster spot.

Still, it is incredibly impressive to see someone like Steveson with no football experience even make it to the final day of cuts for an NFL team.

Will any other team perhaps take a chance on him in the future? That remains to be seen. But Steveson could seemingly play an impact on an NFL team if his preseason performance is any indication.

[Buffalo Bills on X]