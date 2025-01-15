Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are in the process of constructing a new stadium for the team’s home games. What’s surprising about the construction is that the Bills are opting not to go with a domed stadium despite the intense snow and winds that Buffalo gets year in and year out.

However, it looks like the Bills knew exactly what they were doing when they planned things out and will have a hidden advantage over the rest of the league.

“The Buffalo Bills’ new stadium will have a hidden advantage that doesn’t exist anywhere else in sports. But it could help the team never miss a field goal again,” reported sports and business reporter Tyler Webb.

“I talked about the design and technology the Bills are using to keep fans dry from snow and rain even though there’s no roof over their new stadium. But it turns out that only solves half of the problem.

“Because along with snow comes cold weather, and Buffalo already has the second lowest game-day averages in the NFL at 42° Fahrenheit.

“And that’s not even accounting for the windchill, which can drive average temperatures in Buffalo to below freezing with average wind speeds of up to 12 miles per hour. So what are the Bills trying to do about it?

“Well, for starters, the Bills will be installing the same technology under their natural grass field as the Green Bay Packers, which will feature wirelessly controlled: • Heating • Irrigation • SubAir systems

“This will ensure that the playing surface remains soft and above freezing temperatures during games, but just a heated field won’t keep players or fans warm. For that, the team relies on these vertical, perforated steel panels that will line the outside of the new stadium.

“They’re designed so that as wind rushes against the stadium, it either gets slowed down as it flows through these holes or it gets pushed up along the lined panels and over the stadium. This creates what one engineer described as an “air bubble” over the open field.

“The result will be little to no wind felt by fans or players inside the stadium, which might help take the Bills’ all-time team field goal percentage from 21st in the NFL to the top 10.”

It’ll be interesting how big of an advantage this will provide Buffalo over the course of a season.