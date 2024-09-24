Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are not in a good way.

Dallas fell to 1-2 on Sunday with an embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Ravens that left a lot of people scratching their heads. The Cowboys gave massive contracts to quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, but they’ve yet to see dividends paid out on the field.

The defense has had its share of struggles too, with both the Ravens and the New Orleans Saints running wild against the Cowboys. Many are wondering what the Cowboys can do to get their season back on track before they’re in danger of missing the playoffs, but at least one NFL legend doesn’t think there’s a lot of help on the way.

According to Jon Machota, legendary coach Bill Belichick recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and spoke about the Cowboys’ situation.

“This is the same thing they ran into last year,“ Belichick said. “Look, the draft is over, free agency is over, I wouldn’t expect a lot of big trades here. I think there’s enough talent in Dallas to get things straightened out. But they got to look in the mirror and look each other in the eye and say we’re gonna do it.”

If Belichick is right things are especially bleak in Dallas.

The Cowboys roster seems to have too many holes to fix without some major additions or changes to the coaching staff. It’ll be interesting to see if the current people inside the locker room can inspire each other enough to turn things around.

The Cowboys’ next game comes on a short week of rest, as they’re facing the New York Giants on Thursday night.

[Jon Machota]