Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield has made just shy of $100 million in his NFL career on top of the numerous endorsements over the years. But unfortunately, a large chunk of this was put into an investment firms linked to his father, which has gone south in an unfortunate way.

In August 2023, Mayfield and his wife filed a petition that seeked information on a possible misappropriation of his $12 million investment.

This led to a settlement agreement, in the amount of $11.7 million. But unfortunately, the companies of Mayfield’s father involved in this settlement agreement has not yet been made.

The first schedule payment of $250,000, which was due on September 30th, was not made.

As a result, Baker and Emily Mayfield had no choice but to file a lawsuit against Camwood Capital Management Group, Texas Contracting Manufacturing Group, Unitech Tool & Machine, Apex Machining, and Lor-Van Manufacturing last week in a federal court, according to Margaret Fleming of FrontOfficeSports.com.

According to Pro Football Talk, the lawsuit demands payment of the money as well as interest and attorneys’ fees.

Interestingly, Mayfield’s father is not the only family member involved in the case. His brother is also named in the suit, as the director of Camwood Capital Management Group.

Obviously, this situation is a pretty significant distraction for Mayfield as he looks to get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the playoffs in the NFC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

His attention of course should be on the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. But instead, his own family members have at least played somewhat of a part in a pretty serious distraction for him.

This perhaps goes to show that any player needs to understand who they are going into business with off the field, as even family members may not have your best interest at heart.

[Front Office Sports, Pro Football Talk]