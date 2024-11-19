Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been both the feel-good story and the talk of the town this season in the NFL.

Nearly every NFL expert and pundit picked Pittsburgh to finish last in their division heading into the season. The total opposite has taken place.

The Steelers’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday catapulted the team to 8-2 on the season and cemented their place atop the AFC North. While the Steelers are known for always having a dependable defense, their offense has been a welcome surprise this season.

What’s been most surprising about the Steelers’ offense is that they’ve used two different quarterbacks.

Russell Wilson was named the team’s starter heading into the season, but a calf injury kept him on the sidelines early. Justin Fields stepped up in Wilson’s absence, leading the Steelers to an impressive 4-2 start.

When Russell Wilson was healthy again, head coach Mike Tomlin inserted him back into the starting lineup, much to the surprise of analysts and fans across the country. Wilson has since gone undefeated in four games as the starter.

That doesn’t mean the team has forgotten about Fields though. The quarterback came in late against the Ravens and had two critical runs to help put the game on ice against Baltimore.

Now, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is clearing the air on the team’s quarterback situation.

“There’s a fine line to it. I don’t view Justin in this role as a gadget guy. Justin to me, we’ve got two starting quarterbacks. Hell of a football player, so if he can help the team,” Smith said according to Bleacher Report.