The Indianapolis Colts have an enormous Anthony Richardson-sized problem at the moment.

After struggling mightily in his limited action at the University of Florida, the Colts made the head-scratching decision to draft Richardson in the first round. The move is not working out the way Indianapolis envisioned.

Richardson has had major problems protecting the ball, has been wildly inaccurate, and has accumulated a concerning amount of injuries. He set a new low in Week Eight. In Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans, Richardson had to come out of the game momentarily for reasons fans couldn’t quite discern.

Now we know what transpired.

“Anthony Richardson at the podium: Why he came out. ‘Tired, aint gonna lie,'” Colts insider Mike Chappell reported after the game.

Fans reacted to the outrageous statement on social media.

“I had never seen an NFL QB tap out while still being healthy until watching Anthony Richardson.. The QB is your franchise. The message it sends is loud and influential,” legendary former Colts player Pat McAfee said on Twitter.

“Ballard has to be having an aneurysm. He tied his job to this guy,” one fan added.

“This is locker room-killing quote if we’re honest,” one fan added.

“Oh man… sports media is about to have a field day with that quote,” one fan added.

“Imagine investing millions into your QB & on the drive that could win you the game, he turns round & says he needs to come out of the game because he is tired,” another fan wrote.

It’s looking like the Anthony Richardson era in Indianapolis is going to be a short one.