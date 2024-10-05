Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-2 and on a two-game win streak, but they may have to keep winning without their rising star, quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson went down early in the Colts’ last game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after taking a shot and wasn’t able to return to the game. Now it looks like he’s in danger of missing even more time.

According to league insider Ian Rapoport, Richardson is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which would put veteran Joe Flacco in line to make his first start of the season.

#Colts QB Anthony Richardson (hip) is officially listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2024

Fans took to social media to react to the news.

“It’s sad to see AR tormented by injuries,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“it must suck to be a colts fan and watch jayden daniels be what AR was supposed to be,” one jaded fan said.

“We stand a better chance of Tony rich starts imo. This is a team primed and ready to get torn up by flacco,” a Jaguars fans said.

“WE WANT FLACCO,” another person added.

It seems not everyone is eager to get Richardson back after he’s had problems with turning the ball over this season. Still, his elite athletic ability makes it hard to think the Colts won’t turn to him if he’s available to go on Sunday.