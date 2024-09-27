Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s safe to say that Travis Kelce has not put up the big receiving numbers so far this season that fans have become used to over the years, leading some to believe that Taylor Swift was to blame. But his head coach came to his defense this week.

Travis Kelce has faced a lot of criticism as a result of the slow start to the season, but during his press conference, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not hold back his true thoughts on the star wide receiver as he shut down any rumor that he was distracted as a result of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“I know people are saying that he’s old or that he has distractions, but defenses don’t think that,” Reid said to reporters according to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

“Trav is fine. He just keeps being Trav. He works his tail off. He hasn’t lost a step. He’s not distracted.”

These comments from Reid come after Kelce was grilled by prominent media members this week.

Radio personality Mike Francesca questioned Kelce’s dedication to the game and ESPN analyst Todd McShay suggested that the tight end was out of shape from partying with Swift.

Regardless of the reason, Kelce’s production has noticeably dropped.

So far this season, Kelce has just eight catches for 69 yards in three games.

