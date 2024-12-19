Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs bid for their third consecutive Super Bowl championship hit a major snag on the road on Sunday.

Although The Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with a high-ankle sprain and didn’t reenter the game. As tough as Mahomes is, it’s no secret that high ankle sprains are the worst variation of the injury.





Mahomes was expected to miss at least one, if not two games with the injury, and now we have a much clearer picture of what his return will look like thanks to head coach Andy Reid.

“Chiefs coach Andy Reid tells reporters that after a full week of practice for QB Patrick Mahomes, “We’ll most likely end up playing him.” Mahomes has a high-ankle sprain. As for Hollywood Brown, who had targeted this week for his debut, Reid said there’s a “good chance,'” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday.

Fans weren’t too thrilled with the news judging from their reactions on social media.

“We already did this “Mahomes beat them on one leg” nonsense. We’re not doing it again. He’s been fine the whole time,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Absolutely shocking, how is he playing through that horrific injury? He could barely walk a few days ago,” one fan added sarcastically.

“we knew this since last sunday it was obviously a sympathy injury lol,” one fan added.

“His usual fake an injury and then I will play, enough already,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the injury forces Mahomes to adjust his style of play and become more of a traditional pocket passer.