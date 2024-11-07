Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have had a nightmare of a season. The Browns are 2-7 and lost franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson for the remainder of the season after he went down with a ruptured Achilles.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked on Wednesday what Watson’s status with the team would be when he returned from injury, considering his struggles when he was on the field this season.

“Really our focus with Deshaun, I would say for any player with a season-ending injury and a major injury, is first and foremost and to make sure that he gets healthy from the Achilles injury,” Berry said, according to ESPN. “Everything else, we’ll deal with at a later moment.”

However, Berry did acknowledge that the offense has had issues outside of Watson.

“We haven’t played well as a team and we haven’t played well as a unit on offense,” Berry said.

“I think oftentimes when you don’t play well on offense, obviously your starting quarterback and your playcaller will get the most criticism. But the reality of it is, offenses, it comes down to organization and synchronization. There’s just a lot of shared ownership across the different position groups in terms of why we didn’t perform.”

Fans reacted to the statements on social media.

“What do you want him to say? “We’re hoping he gets himself locked up or something so we get out of this contract somehow”,” one fan said on Twitter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“He should be held accountable for giving him a endless paycheck to underperform,” one fan added.

“Noncommittal is being committed to Watson not being a Cleveland Brown ever again,” one fan added.

“IMO he is a bigger bust than Jamarcus Russell,” one fan said of Watson.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Watson saga ends in Cleveland.

[ESPN]