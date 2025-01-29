Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are in dire need of a solution at quarterback. The Browns’ defense took a step back in 2024 from what was a dominant unit the season before, but the defense’s regression paled in comparison to the issues on the offensive side of the ball.

The controversial Deshaun Watson opened the season as Cleveland’s starter before going down with an Achilles rupture in a divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, even before the injury, Watson was arguably the worst starter in the league.

Jameis Winston was next in line, and while he provided a spark to the offense, the turnover issues that have plagued him throughout his career were ultimately his undoing.

Next in line were Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe, but each struggled mightily in the starting role as well.

Now, with the Browns holding the second pick in the NFL draft, many feel that Cleveland’s only way out of the hole is to draft a quarterback. Many have pointed to former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders as a potential option, but have felt that his father Deion Sanders would never allow his Shedeur to go to such a Historically troubled organization.

However, Browns general manager Andrew Berry is completely dismissing any concerns there may be surrounding the elder Sanders should Cleveland pursue the younger one.

“I don’t anticipate that being a problem,” Berry told reporters of Deion pushing back on his son ending up in Cleveland, per Cleveland.com.

“Shedeur is a really impressive young man,” Berry continued. “He’s poised, he’s calm, he’s smart and you can tell that he’s been raised by – quite honestly – a Hall of Fame dad. We’re going to get to know him even more over the course of the spring but he’s really impressive.”

It’ll be interesting to see where Shedeur ends up. Especially now that Berry has made it clear they are moving forward with their evaluation of Shedeur regardless of what his father may prefer.