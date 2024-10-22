Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Following Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara seemed to indicate that he wanted to be traded to Denver as he appeared to Broncos head coach Sean Payton to “come get me.”

But it doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen, after all.

According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the team for the next two seasons.

“Sources: The #Saints and RB Alvin Kamara agreed on a two-year, $24.5 million extension that puts him under contract through 2026,” Garafolo said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“The deal, confirmed by Kamara’s agent Brad Cicala of @QCSports, puts the 2017 third-round pick in position to retire a Saint.”

Kamara has played with the Saints throughout his entire career after he was selected in the third round of the 2017 draft.

Throughout his career, Kamara has been one of the most consistent and dominant running backs in the league, making the Pro Bowl five different times.

Kamara has not been quite as dominant this season, topping 100 rushing yards just once so far this year.

Still, this is a pretty notable decision from both sides that seems to make it clear that he will not be traded and will likely end his career as a member of the Saints.

We’ll have to see how he performs over the course of his new contract.

